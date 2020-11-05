Cabinet puts its stamp of approval for the exercise; Adani Group projects in Vizag also get the nod

The State government will kick-start the ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku - Bhoomi Rakshana’ programme, which is a comprehensive land survey, from January 1.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday approved the proposal in this regard.

Giving details of the Cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said that in order to provide permanent land ownership, every inch of land in the State would be resurveyed using the latest technology such as drones.

“About 4,500 survey teams and 15,000 surveyors will be involved in the project. It is estimated that the survey will cost about ₹1,000 crore. The government will mark the boundaries, issue passbooks to landowners, and set up a mobile court to resolve land disputes on the spot. Such a survey is overdue, and is being taken up in the State after a gap of over 100 years,” the Minister said.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of Integrated Data Centre, Integrated IT and Business Park, Recreation Centre and Skill Development University in Visakhapatnam at a cost of ₹14,630 crore, and the projects would be taken up by the Adani Group.

“The TDP has been spreading false news that the Adani Group has shelved the project. In fact, the government has sanctioned the projects and signed an MoU by allocating 150 acres to create employment for 25,000 people. The previous government had given 500 acres for the same project that envisaged creation of just 6,000 jobs,” the Minister said.

Land allotment

The Cabinet also approved allocation of land for 16 new medical colleges in various districts. Land was also allotted to the Andhra Cricket Association on 33-year lease for setting up cricket stadia in Srikakulam and Kadapa districts, he said.

The Minister also said that ban on gambling, online-offline betting, use and sale of drugs and narcotics across the State would be brought under the jurisdiction of the State Enforcement Bureau (SEB), which was also entrusted with the task of checking smuggling of red-sanders along with the task force.