Comprehensive industrial survey under way

Govt. keen on expediting the exercise, which is completed in 45,295 units

The government has expedited the ‘Samagra Parisrama Survey - 2020’ (comprehensive industrial survey) to complete it at the earliest in order to understand their requirements and capture the current manufacturing scenario in the State.

The objective is to provide timely services to the industries in a hassle-free manner.

According to official sources, the survey has been completed in 45,295 industrial units, a total of 54,009 applications are in various stages of processing, and the survey is in progress in 8,714 units.

Emphasis has been laid on completing the survey in 899 large and mega industries, and then in industrial parks and estates, in coordination with the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

The Industries Department has developed web and mobile applications for conducting the survey efficiently as per detailed guidelines issued on August 13, 2020.

Upon completion of the mammoth exercise, the industries will be given ‘Parisrama Aadhaar’ numbers.

Survey teams led by 588 lead officers, drawn from various departments, have been put on the job after imparting them extensive training. They are carrying out the survey with the experience gained from a pilot project implemented in August 2020.

A full-fledged survey was initiated in all the districts in the first week of September 2020. The list of power connections (category III) is taken as the basis for the survey. The data of 17,278 units have been verified.