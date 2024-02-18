Comprehensive development of Srikakulam district needed to stop labour exodus, says CPI(M) State secretary

February 18, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao on Sunday (February 18) asked the Andhra Pradesh government to lay special focus on Srikakulam district, one of the most backward districts of the country, and ensure the comprehensive development of the district to prevent the migration of labour from here.

CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao organised a seminar on ‘Comprehensive development of Srikakulam district’.

Addressing the seminar, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that it is a matter of serious concern that 5 lakh people from the district have recently migrated to cities in search of livelihood opportunities. Employment and livelihood opportunities should be created to stop this exodus, added.

Successive governments have not taken steps to establish environment-friendly industries in the district and instead paved the way for the establishment of an atomic power plant in Ranasthalam mandal and a thermal power project in Sompeta. On the other hand, the irrigation potential here was ignored despite the district’s abundant water resources like the Vamsadhara, Nagavali, and other rivers. At least now, serious efforts must be made to create livelihood opportunities for the locals, Mr. Srinivasa Rao opined.

B. Tulasidas, CPI(M) State secretariat member, said that marine-based industries could be established along the 180-km-long sea coast, which would prevent the migration of fishermen to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other States.

Mr Govinda Rao expressed displeasure over the non-establishment of super speciality hospitals and major educational institutions in the district. Former MLC M.V.S. Sarma, CITU senior leader K. Srinivasa Rao, Garimella Vignana Kendram representative V.G.K. Murthy, CPI(M) leaders B. Krishna Murthy, K. Mohana Rao, G. Simhachalam, K. Nagamani and others were present.

