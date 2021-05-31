Andhra Pradesh

Complex caesarean done on COVID patient

Doctors performed a complicated caesarean surgery on a pregnant woman who was COVID-19 positive with low oxygen saturation at the time of admission.

The woman hailing from Railway Kodur in Kadapa district was brought by her family members in the first week of May to Ankura Hospital here. The doctors diagnosed her with COVID-19 and oxygen saturation level (SPO2) at 70%.

“The woman was refused admission in many hospitals. When we saw her, we knew it was a challenging case to deal with,” Dr. Vamsi Krishna, who led the team of surgeons, told the media on Monday. After putting the woman on a ventilator for a week, the doctors used the standardised treatment protocols and non-invasive procedures to do the C-section on her. As her condition posed risk to the baby too, the post-operative care also turned out to be complex.

The woman and her baby, weighing 1,800 gm, were discharged on Monday.


