Completion of Polavarm an uphill task: Chinta Mohan

Published - October 23, 2024 09:15 pm IST - vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday..

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Wednesday said completion of the Polavaram project was an uphill task as it may displace several lakhs of tribal people from their habitations in the region.

At a press conference here, he said experts had told him that contractor and companies involved in the project construction did not have the wherewithal to complete it.

He alleged that the Jala Yagnam initiative launched by the Congress government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh had turned into a milch cow for corrupt politicians. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should address the unemployment issue, reduce taxes and implement promises made in the “Super Six’ initiative.

