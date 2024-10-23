Completion of Polavarm an uphill task: Chinta Mohan

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Wednesday said completion of the Polavaram project was an uphill task as it may displace several lakhs of tribal people from their habitations in the region.

At a press conference here, he said experts had told him that contractor and companies involved in the project construction did not have the wherewithal to complete it.

He alleged that the Jala Yagnam initiative launched by the Congress government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh had turned into a milch cow for corrupt politicians. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should address the unemployment issue, reduce taxes and implement promises made in the “Super Six’ initiative.