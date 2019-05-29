Complete Veligonda project on war-footing: social activists

The multi-crore Veligonda project, designed to cater to the drought-prone regions of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts, has missed several deadlines set by successive governments, prompting calls from social activists that the new government should ensure its completion at the earliest.

“The BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre and the YSR Congress Party government in the State should leave no stone unturned to complete the mega project to resolve drinking and irrigation water problems in the three districts once and for all,” said Ravi Kiran Sarma and Vadde Srinivasulu, who entered the poll fray as Independent candidates in Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections before their nominations were rejected.

“We are making all efforts to meet Chief Minister-elect Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the day of assuming office on May 30 to highlight the gravity of the problem,” said Mr. Srinivasulu at the remote village of Botlaguduru, where a majority of people are suffering from fluoride-induced diseases.

People from eight Assembly constituencies had fully backed the YSRCP for its poll promise to complete the project within a year as an acute drinking water scarcity gripped the region, said Mr. Sarma, while revealing his plans to drum up support of the newly-elected YSRCP MLAs from the three districts for the cause.

A lion’s share of the works had been completed during the erstwhile Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy regime, said Mr. Sarma, a priest in the village.

“It is the responsibility of the newly-elected MLAs to collectively persuade Chief Minister-elect Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to accord top priority to the project and complete it in a maximum of two to three years,” he said.

Livelihood support

Similar to a scheme where livelihood support was being extended to fluoride-affected persons in Nalgonda in neighbouring Telangana, the Centre should provide ₹100 crore to provide livelihood support and treatment to people suffering from fluoride-induced diseases including chronic kidney disease, they said.

Krishna water from Veligonda should be ensured to the worst-affected P.C. Palli and Pamur mandals also by linking the canal network to Mopadu reservoir, they said. Without this link, assured water to the proposed National Infrastructure and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) would not be ensured, they said.