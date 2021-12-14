Complete two doses of vaccination by January, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on COVID-19 and vaccination at his camp office on Monday.

14 December 2021 00:02 IST

Genomic sequencing lab to be set up in a week

The State government has set a target of completing the two doses of vaccination to all the prescribed age groups in the State by January 2022.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID-19 situation, progress of vaccination and Nadu Nedu (health) works on Monday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to coordinate with the Central government and ensure that the two doses of vaccination were completed to all the prescribed age groups by January. Completing the vaccination process at the earliest was the best way to prevent the spread of COVID.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that RT-PCR tests were being conducted in airports in the wake of the Omicron variant. A genome sequencing lab would be set up in a week. The 32nd Fever Survey was being continued. Oxygen generation plants would be set up in 100-bed private hospitals across the State. As many as 23,457 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type cylinders were made available and 144 PSA plants would be available in the Government hospitals by the end of December, they said.

There were 1,912 active cases at present with 99.21% recovery rate and 0.52% positivity rate.

Diagnostic facilities

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the proposals to set up MRI in Visakhapatnam, MRI and CathLab in Kakinada, CathLab in Kurnool and anesthesia, ophthalmology and ENT facilities in Araku and Paderu hospitals. The State government would have to spend ₹37.03 crore for providing these facilities.

Directing the officials to expedite the construction of new medical colleges, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to create awareness among people on Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals and that hoardings should be displayed at all village secretariats in this regard. The Village Clinics should be made referral points and ANMs in village secretariats should take up the responsibility till village clinics are made available. An app was being developed for effective implementation of Aarogyasri services. It would be used by Aarogya Mitras. The government would provide mobiles to them, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Transportation Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, Health Principal Secretary (Vaccination and COVID management) M. Ravi Chandra, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, 104 Call Center in-charge A. Babu, Health Special Secretary G.S. Naveen Kumar, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Health Director (Drugs) Ravi Shankar, A.P.V.V.P. Commissioner Dr V. Vinod Kumar and other officials were present.