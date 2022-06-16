Complete resurvey project on time, Collectors told

CM to hand over new title deeds to land owners on Oct. 2

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and Special Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad has asked the Collectors to complete the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam by August 2023.

During a video conference with the Collectors, Mr. Sai Prasad and Commissioner, Survey and Settlement, Siddharth Jain said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would give away the title deeds to land owners on October 2 and asked the Collectors to ensure that the process of resurvey was completed in time.

They also suggested that command and control rooms should be set up in the Collectors’ offices to resolve all technical issues. The issues related to maps, ground truthing and validation and Section 13 notices and final ROR should be resolved by the field-level staff.

All pending grievances related to the survey should be resolved within the specified time frame and action should be taken against the officials delaying the work, they said.

Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that efforts were on to solve all issues related to land mutation, grievances over land survey etc.