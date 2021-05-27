Complete RBK, secretariat buildings on time: Collector

Collector Vivek Yadav has asked the officials of various departments to ensure that construction of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Anganwadi centres is completed by June 1.

Mr. Vivek Yadav on Thursday visited the construction site at Pamidimarru village of Jonnalagadda in Narsaraopet division to take stock of the situation. Sub-Collector Nupur Ajay Kumar accompanied him.

While interacting with Panchayat Raj Department officials, the Collector said that pending works in YSR Village Clinics should be expedited and the department should take possession of the building.

He also inspected the RBK, village secretariat and the village health clinic buildings. Noticing that labour work was pending, he asked the staff to engage more workers and complete the construction.

He also suggested that the PR Department identify the buildings in a dilapidated state and undertake repairs.

SE, Panchayat Raj, Nathaniel, EE Mallikarjuna Rao and other officials were present.