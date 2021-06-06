Complete pending works, BJP urges NHAI

Bharatiya Janata Party Tekkali convener Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar on Sunday urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to direct contractors concerned to complete the pending works related to expansion of the national highway and also construct bus shelters in various places of the Tekkali division of Srikakulam district. According to him, the works between Kotturu flyover and Peddasana junction were yet to be completed. Bus shelters at Jagatimetta of Tekkali town and Turakalakota village of Nandigama mandal had to be constructed immediately as the bus shelters that existed earlier were demolished during the road expansion works. “We requested the Srikakulam Collector also to look into the issue and urged him to take up a joint survey with NHAI officials. The pending works should be completed immediately to avoid disruption due to rains. In the absence of bus shelters people are forced to wait in scorching sun at various places,” said Mr. Udaybhaskar.