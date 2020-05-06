Complete pending Polavaram works by early 2021: Minister

Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar on Wednesday asked the officials and the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) group to prepare a roadmap for completion of all the pending works of Polavaram irrigation project in West Godavari district by February 2021.

The MEIL group has bagged the contract for executing the works through the reverse tendering process.

Targets fixed

Mr. Anil Kumar, who inspected the project site on Wednesday, set a deadline for the pending spillway works including concrete works by mid-July and spillway bridge construction by early November.

“The works of the Reach-1 of the upper cofferdam will begin on November 1 while the Reach-III works will start in January next year. If this schedule is executed meticulously, the water could be released into the Godavari delta through the spillway reverse sluice by February next year,” said Mr. Anil Kumar.

The officials have been told to speed up the works of the earth-cum-rock-filled (ECRF) dam during the flooding period.

“The rehabilitation works of the evacuees of the sites for spillway, spillway channel, cofferdam, and the ECRF dam should be completed by July,” said Mr. Anil Kumar.

It has been decided that rehabilitation colonies would be handed over to the 10,171 evacuees on July 8, marking the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Jayanthi, he said.

A target has been set to complete the construction of the 61,15 houses by the May-end, while 4,056 more houses are expected to complete by the June-end in all the rehabilitation colonies.

Review next week

Mr. Anil Kumar is scheduled to inspect the rehabilitation works next week. MEIL DGM A. Venkata Sateesh and engineering department officials accompanied the Minister during the inspection.