Complete NREGS works on time, Collector tells officials

Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed officals that funds to the tune of ₹350 crore have to be spent under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by December-end.

At a review meeting on MGNREGS works in the district, the Collector directed officials to start works like construction of buildings for village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Wellness Centres and Anganwadi Centres on a war-footing, and complete them on time.

Officials of the Engineering Department and Special Officers at the mandal and constituency levels should take special interest in the speedy execution of the works, he said.

Mr. Vinay Chand directed officials to inform him of the progress of the works on a daily and weekly basis. He warned of disciplinary action against those who were negligent towards their duties. He called for a proper plan for mobilisation of labour and tools to ensure speedy completion of the works.