Complete Nadu-Nedu works in schools by end of May: CM

He reiterates government’s resolve to conduct Intermediate exams as per schedule

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the School Education Department to ensure that the works taken up under the Nadu-Nedu programme in 15,715 schools across the State are completed by the end of May.

While reviewing the progress of works at a meeting on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the schools should look attractive with colourful and artistic designs on the walls. The schools should also have a wall of photographs showing the school before the works were taken up, the renovations carried out, and the present status of the buildings.

Vidya Kanuka

“I do not want any laxity in the works. That is the reason why we have constituted parents’ committees. Ensure that the works are carried out during summer break and complete the quality audit. maintenance of toilets should also being ensured. Teachers should be trained in English medium. Also ensure that the uniforms, bags and shoes under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme are ready by the beginning of the next academic year. Ensure that English dictionary is provided as part of the kit,” the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating that the State government was committed to conducting the Intermediate Public Examinations from May 5, the Chief Minister said that the Central government had not taken any stand on examinations and left the decision to the States.

“We have taken the decision to conduct the examinations keeping the interest of the students in view. A good result in the examination will ensure a better future. What is the use if the students get a mere pass certificate? It is very easy to say we want to cancel the examinations. But it is very difficult to conduct the examinations. The teachers will have to remember that we have taken the decision to conduct the examinations even in these times only to ensure a better future for the children,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Minister for Education A. Suresh, Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner, School Education, V. Chinabadradu, and Project Director, SSA, Vetri Selvi, were present.