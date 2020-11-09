Complete Nadu-Nadu first phase works by February: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA

09 November 2020 23:42 IST

Special wing to be set up to monitor the works

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete the first phase works under Nadu-Nedu programme in schools by February and to provide all facilities in welfare hostels in the second phase.

During a review meeting on Monday, Mr. Jagan instructed that a special wing be set up in the Education Department to monitor Nadu-Nedu works.

He wanted welfare hostels to be provided with all amenities, including bunker beds, in the second phase of Nadu-Nedu by Sankranti festival 2022 and each mandal to have a junior college. He observed that there were no government junior colleges in 159 mandals as on date.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to revamp Anganwadi centres also under Nadu-Nedu scheme. He ordered that student kits under ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ should be distributed on June 1 taking into account the likelihood of the opening of schools on June 12 in the next academic year.

Officials told the Chief Minister that 15,715 schools were being revamped at a total cost of ₹1,690 crore in the first phase. Two types of kitchens costing ₹5 lakh and ₹15 lakh were planned according to the strength of students in the schools.

Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Principal Secretary (School Education) B. Rajasekhar, Special Chief Secretaries Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) and S.S. Rawat, Secretary (Tribal Wlfare) Kantilal Dande, Commissioner of School Education V. Chinna Veerabhadrudu and others were present.