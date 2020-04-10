Andhra Pradesh

Complete lock down in Guntur on Sunday

Relaxation timings from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. will not be applicable

There will be a complete lock down in Guntur city on April 12, said Collector I Samuel Ananda Kumar.

The relaxation timings from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. will not be applicable on Sunday, the Collector said.

Stating that the number or cases had been increasing daily, the Collector said that a complete lockdown was necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He urged people to stay indoors and cooperate with the local administration.

