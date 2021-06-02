Complete land survey in a foolproof manner: CM

VIJAYAWADA

02 June 2021 22:47 IST

‘There will be no scope for disputes as landowners will be given clear titles’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to complete the comprehensive land survey in a foolproof manner by June 2023.

At a review meeting on ‘Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku - Bhoomi Raksha Survey’ on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the project was hampered to some extent by COVID-19, and that it needed to be expedited now to finish it within the stipulated time.

He maintained that there would be no scope for land disputes after completion of the survey as the landowners would be given clear titles.

The Chief Minister exhorted the village and ward secretariats to be prepared to provide all types of services to the people, including the issuance of birth and death certificates.

The officials told the Chief Minister that 70 base stations had been set up so far and that the project was going on with high accuracy. More base stations were being installed, they said. Drones were being procured with the help of Survey of India.

Three phases

The survey was poised to be completed in 4,800 villages in the first phase.

Regarding land survey in the urban local bodies, officials of the Municipal Administration Department informed the Chief Minister that the project had commenced at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district.

The survey would be carried out in 41 cities and towns in Phase-I from June 2021 to January 2022 and 42 cities / towns in the second phase from February to October of 2022.

The third phase would begin in 41 cities / towns in November 2022 and be completed by April 2023.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, CM’s principal adviser Ajeya Kallam, and Chief Commissioner (land administration) Neerabh Kumar Prasad were present.