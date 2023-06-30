Complete infrastructure projects in Naxalite- affected areas on priority basis, says Union Home Secretary

June 30, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said that 81 infrastructure projects, comprising laying of roads and construction of bridges, are in progress in the Maoists-affected villages in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy was speaking at meeting conducted virtually by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on June 30 (Friday).

Mr. Jawahar Reddy said that all but 24 projects would be completed by December this year. “The remaining works will be completed by March 2024, as some works need forest clearance, and talks are underway with the authorities concerned,” he said.

In his address, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said the State government needed funds for laying roads and taking up infrastructure projects in the Agency areas of the Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts.

Mr. Ajay Kumar said that the Central government would release the required funds for the works. He said that the projects in these areas should be completed on priority basis.

Senior IAS officers were present at the meeting convened with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all Naxalite-affected States.

