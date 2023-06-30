ADVERTISEMENT

Complete infrastructure projects in Naxalite- affected areas on priority basis, says Union Home Secretary

June 30, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - GUNTUR

Most of the projects will be completed by December this year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy tells Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Sambasiva Rao M.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and senior officials at the videoconference conducted by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said that 81 infrastructure projects, comprising laying of roads and construction of bridges, are in progress in the Maoists-affected villages in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy was speaking at meeting conducted virtually by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on June 30 (Friday).

Mr. Jawahar Reddy said that all but 24 projects would be completed by December this year. “The remaining works will be completed by March 2024, as some works need forest clearance, and talks are underway with the authorities concerned,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said the State government needed funds for laying roads and taking up infrastructure projects in the Agency areas of the Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts.

Mr. Ajay Kumar said that the Central government would release the required funds for the works. He said that the projects in these areas should be completed on priority basis.

Senior IAS officers were present at the meeting convened with the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of all Naxalite-affected States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US