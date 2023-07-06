HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complete housing taken up under Option 3 by December, Jogi Ramesh tells Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme officials

Mr. Ramesh asks the officials to solve the problems raised by the contractors of the project at the earliest

July 06, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Necessary action would be taken against the officials who fail to meet the targets, Jogi Ramesh, Minister for Housing, warns the officials of Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme

Necessary action would be taken against the officials who fail to meet the targets, Jogi Ramesh, Minister for Housing, warns the officials of Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has asked the officials to expedite the works and complete the construction of houses taken up under Option Three by the end of December this year.

The Minister held a review meeting with contractors and officials on the housing taken up under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme on Thursday. He enquired about the problems faced by the 18 contractors in the State.

Mr. Ramesh asked the officials to solve the problems raised by the contractors at the earliest. He told them that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would felicitate the officials and contractors who meet the deadlines and targets. Also, necessary action would be taken against those who fail to meet the targets, he said.

It is to be noted that according to the first option, the government will supply quality construction materials and pay for labour charges, while the beneficiaries can build a house on their own. In the second option, the beneficiaries can bring the materials required and build a house as per their interests. The government will make payments to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts in a phased manner, depending on the progress of construction. In the third option, the government will build the house, taking the entire responsibility for the materials.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / housing and urban planning / state politics / house building

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.