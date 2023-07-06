Complete housing taken up under Option 3 by December, Jogi Ramesh tells Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme officials

July 06, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has asked the officials to expedite the works and complete the construction of houses taken up under Option Three by the end of December this year.

The Minister held a review meeting with contractors and officials on the housing taken up under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme on Thursday. He enquired about the problems faced by the 18 contractors in the State.

Mr. Ramesh asked the officials to solve the problems raised by the contractors at the earliest. He told them that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would felicitate the officials and contractors who meet the deadlines and targets. Also, necessary action would be taken against those who fail to meet the targets, he said.

It is to be noted that according to the first option, the government will supply quality construction materials and pay for labour charges, while the beneficiaries can build a house on their own. In the second option, the beneficiaries can bring the materials required and build a house as per their interests. The government will make payments to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts in a phased manner, depending on the progress of construction. In the third option, the government will build the house, taking the entire responsibility for the materials.