Complete health infra works in three years, CM tells officials

‘Hospitals should be equipped with solar power facilities’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked the officials to complete the infrastructure works undertaken at government hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu scheme in the next three years.

He insisted that the maintenance of lifts, air-conditioners, electrical and non-electrical appliances, fire control equipment and etc should be given on contract for seven years.

Quality work

Addressing a review meeting on the implementation of the Nadu-Nedu scheme in the health sector in virtual mode on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be no compromise in the quality of works and the hospitals should be owned up by all stakeholders so that the healthcare services would be of the desired standard.

“The hospitals should be equipped with solar power facilities, in which the power cost comes just ₹2.50 per unit,” he suggested.

Judicial preview

Officials of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department informed the Chief Minister that the documents pertaining to the tendering process for setting up medical colleges at Paderu, Machilipatnam, Pulivendula and Piduguralla were being sent for judicial preview.

Estimates for the construction of multi-specialty hospitals proposed at Sitampeta, Parvatipuram, Rampachodavaram, Buttaigudem and Dornala are being readied, the said.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, A.P. Health, Medical Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Vice-Chairman V. Vijayarama Raju and other officials were present in the meeting.