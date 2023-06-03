ADVERTISEMENT

Complete, hand over TIDCO, Indiramma houses in Kurnool to beneficiaries: CPI to A.P. government

June 03, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, along with other party leaders, submitting a memorandum to Collector G. Srujana regarding the handing over of TIDCO and Indiramma houses to beneficiaries, on Saturday.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday said the State government was delaying the delivery of TIDCO and Indiramma houses, the construction of which was mostly completed five years ago, to beneficiaries.

He handed over a memorandum in this regard to Collector G. Srujana. CPI district secretary B. Giddaiah and other party leaders accompanied him. They told the Collector that the construction of the houses was completed during the TDP regime, but the present government failed to complete the remaining works such as development of common infrastructure and basic amenities.

All the 10,400 TIDCO and 8,431 Indiramma houses should be handed over to the beneficiaries immediately after providing them with all basic amenities such as water supply, drainage and roads, Mr. Ramakrishna said. 

Meanwhile, the CPI leader wrote to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, asking him to name the newly built Road Over Bridge in Anantapur after former Communist leader Tarimella Nagireddy. Tarimela Nagireddy had been elected as an MLA and MP from Anantapur, excelled as the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha, he said.

