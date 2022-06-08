Complete Gramin Sadak Yojana roads in Andhra Pradesh immediately, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and State e-Library convener Challa Venkateswara Rao on Wednesday urged the State government to complete roads taken up under Gramin Sadak Yojana as the Union government was providing huge funds for the prestigious programme.

In a press release, he alleged that the many roads, including Oppangi-Sanivada-Sastrulupeta, were yet to be completed in Srikakulam district.

“The Panchayat Raj department has failed in speeding up works taken up under this programme. Many old roads were dug up, but new roads are not laid although funds were sanctioned long ago. We will bring the issue to the notice of the Union government if there is no proper response from the State government,” Mr. Rao said.