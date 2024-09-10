GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Complete gastrectomy performed on woman to treat cancer

The medical team connected her small intestines to the oesophagus after removing the stomach

Published - September 10, 2024 09:32 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Dr. N. Mahammad Shahid, consultant surgical gastroenterologist at. KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, interacting with Golla Chikkamma, after recently performing a complex life-saving surgery on her.

Dr. N. Mahammad Shahid, consultant surgical gastroenterologist at. KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, interacting with Golla Chikkamma, after recently performing a complex life-saving surgery on her. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

The medical team at KIMS Saveera has performed a complicated and life-saving surgery recently on a 50-year-old woman and removed her entire stomach to cure cancer.

Golla Chikkamma, a homemaker from Yetakal village in Settur mandal of Anantapur district, had drastically lost weight, which dropped to 30 kg after she suffered from prolonged lack of appetite, inability to eat and severe gastric issues. When she was admitted here, the diagnosis confirmed her to have Stage 2 cancer.

The medical team connected her small intestines to the oesophagus after removing the stomach, due to which she will have to consume small, frequent meals for the rest of her life. She will also require lifelong nutritional supplements and calcium.

“Performing such complex surgeries on patients who have not been able to eat for a long time is extremely challenging. However, our team took this case as a challenge and successfully performed the surgery”, said Dr. N. Mahammad Shahid, consultant surgical gastroenterologist at KIMS Saveera Hospital, at a media conference here on Tuesday.

Stomach cancers are among the most challenging health issues across the globe, ranking fifth in terms of cancer prevalence and third in cancer-related deaths. One million new cases are reported globally every year. Advanced gastric cancers account for 50-80% of all stomach cancers, but only 35-51% of patients respond to chemotherapy, Dr. Shahid explained.

The surgery costing ₹5-7 lakh in major cities, thus burning a hole in one’s pocket, was performed for a mere ₹1.5 lakh here. Since the entire stomach was removed, there was no need for radiation or chemotherapy, and the woman was discharged a week later.

September 10, 2024

