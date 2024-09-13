ADVERTISEMENT

Complete flood damage assessment in transparent manner, by Sept. 17: Naidu

Published - September 13, 2024 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CM wants relief to be distributed to flood victims as soon as the enumeration is done

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at a review meeting at the Secretariat at Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the need for a scientific approach to enumerate and prepare a comprehensive list of flood-affected persons. The enumeration should be done in a transparent manner. The damage assessment should be completed by September 17, and relief should be distributed to the victims at once, he said.

At a review meeting on Friday, September 13, Mr. Naidu said that no flood victim should be left without assistance and the relief should reach each one of them. The government planned to provide assistance to all those who lost their livelihoods due to the floods.

As per the estimates, 2,13,456 houses were inundated due to the floods and damage assessment was completed for 84,505 of them. Thousands of two-wheelers, cars, and autorickshaws were damaged in the floods. Crops in 2,14,698 hectares were affected and the government would provide compensation to the farmers who suffered losses, he said, adding, enumeration, verification and re-verification was being conducted. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US