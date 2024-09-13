Complete flood damage assessment in transparent manner, by Sept. 17: Naidu

:

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the need for a scientific approach to enumerate and prepare a comprehensive list of flood-affected persons. The enumeration should be done in a transparent manner. The damage assessment should be completed by September 17, and relief should be distributed to the victims at once, he said.

At a review meeting on Friday, September 13, Mr. Naidu said that no flood victim should be left without assistance and the relief should reach each one of them. The government planned to provide assistance to all those who lost their livelihoods due to the floods.

As per the estimates, 2,13,456 houses were inundated due to the floods and damage assessment was completed for 84,505 of them. Thousands of two-wheelers, cars, and autorickshaws were damaged in the floods. Crops in 2,14,698 hectares were affected and the government would provide compensation to the farmers who suffered losses, he said, adding, enumeration, verification and re-verification was being conducted.