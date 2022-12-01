Complete construction of village clinics in Andhra Pradesh by Ugadi, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

December 01, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials of the Medical & Health Department to complete the construction of village clinics by Ugadi (Telugu new year) and focus on the rollout of the family doctor project in order to take health care to the grassroots.

Addressing a review meeting on the Medical & Health Department at his camp office on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be a full-fledged machinery for implementing the family doctor project, which should include advising people on healthy diet and a grievance monitoring and redress system.

He ordered that a special number, 104, be made available at all places, including village clinics, to receive complaints from people on the Medical & Health Department issues, and that the Women Development and Child Welfare Department be involved in the implementation of the project.

Mobile application

The Chief Minister also ordered the officials that a mobile application be developed to help the eligible beneficiaries in availing treatment for various diseases under the YSR Aarogyasri. He also asked them to concentrate on distribution of medicines and nutritious food to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers to achieve better health outcomes.

He told the officials to pay attention to negative feedback on Aarogyasri services to be able to sort out the issues hampering its implementation.

The Chief Minister was informed that 7,86,226 patients were treated as part of the family doctor pilot project in a span of one month covering 7,166 clinics in 26 districts, and steps were being taken to expand its reach and scope.

Health Minister V. Rajini, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (M&H) M.T. Krishna Babu, Finance Secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana, Secretary (M&H) G.S. Naveen Kumar, Director (Health and Family Welfare) G. Nivas, and Aarogyasri CEO M.N. Harendhira Prasad were present.