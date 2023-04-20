HamberMenu
Complete construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies as per schedule, Housing Minister tells officials

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh visits various layouts and conducts high-level meetings at the Guntur and Palnadu Collectorates

April 20, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy during their visit to a Jagananna Colony layout at Perecherla village on April 19, 2023. Guntur district Collector M. Venugopal Reddy is seen.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh has instructed officials of both Guntur and Palnadu districts to complete the construction of houses in the Jagananna Colonies as per the schedule and urged them not to delay the houses for any reason.

Mr. Ramesh, along with Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary for Housing, visited various layouts and held high-level meetings at Guntur and Palnadu Collectorates, in which all the officials concerned and public representatives participated at their respective districts.

During his visit to a layout at Perecherla village in Medikondur mandal of Guntur district, the Minister said the road network should be developed, and observed that there were some more houses that needed to be grounded in that venture. He said there should not be delay in executing the infrastructure works and construction works.

Maddali Giri, Guntur West MLA, urged the Minister to develop the connectivity to Perecherla layout from Guntur and also develop the internal roads in the venture.

Guntur district Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said the government sanctioned a total of 67,678 houses in the district, out of which construction of only 8,025 was completed.

Mr. Ramesh held a review meeting with Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti at the district headquarters at Narasaraopet and suggested that construction of houses be speeded up. In the meeting, Minister for Health V. Rajini and others participated.

During his visits to the layouts, the Minister interacted with the beneficiaries and enquired about the problems they had been facing in constructing the houses.

