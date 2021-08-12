Complete comprehensive land survey by 2023, Jagan tells officials

VIJAYAWADA

12 August 2021 23:39 IST

CM to review progress every month

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials to expedite the works pertaining to the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme and ensure its completion by 2023, without leaving any scope for corruption.

Reviewing the progress achieved in the Comprehensive Land Survey, he instructed the officials to procure equipment and resources like drones and the related software and impart the best training to the staff. The villages should be mapped after completion of the survey and records updated, he said and directed the officials to prepare a fool-proof action plan and complete the project that would be of immense benefit to the farming community.

He said the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for monitoring the land survey should meet every week and review the progress. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the officials coordinate with the Survey of India and take their assistance. He would review the progress every month, he said.

Responding to his directive to the officials of the mining wing that there should be no shortage of survey stones, the latter informed him that the survey stones would be manufactured in four plants from November and 16,000 stones would be prepared per day.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue, V. Usha Rani, Commissioner Siddhartha Jain, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation Venkat Reddy and other officials were present.