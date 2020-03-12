‘Complete allocation of power sector staff between A.P., TS by March 30’

Vijayawada

12 March 2020 01:14 IST

This should be done without withholding salaries of the allocated employees: panel

The Justice Dharmadhikari Committee stated in its supplementary report on Wednesday that the process of allocation of employees between Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) and Telangana power utilities should be completed before March 30.

This should be done without withholding the salaries of the allocated employees. The salaries should be paid by the company to which each employee was allocated on either side, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

Justice (Retd) Dharmadhikari stated that the employees allocated and relieved would be allowed to join the company of a State in which they were allocated even if the orders of individual postings to a particular location were delayed for some cogent reason.

The employees relieved (including 655 from Telangana for A.P. under the allocation lists contained in the final report), as a result of allocation, would be treated to be in continuous service regardless of any time lag in their relieving and joining, and should be paid salaries and other monetary benefits attached to the post due from January 2020 and for succeeding months along with all the service benefits they were entitled to.

He further stated that the employees allocated in each State to a particular company should be considered at par with other employees in accordance with the service rules and regulations for other service benefits, including their due consideration for promotion.

‘Contempt of court’

The committee said the top executives of the companies on both sides would be held personally responsible for strict implementation of the directions of the one-man committee within the prescribed time limit, and any disobedience, or delay, in complying with the directions would amount to contempt of court.

APSEB Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association president B. Vamsi Srinivas and general secretary N. Lakshmana Rao welcomed the report and thanked the AP-Genco management for striving to uphold posts ratio between A.P. and Telangana.