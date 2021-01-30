Complete all irrigation projects in time: CM

Polavaram spillway works going on at a fast pace, say officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a detailed review of all the priority irrigation projects — Polavaram, Nellore Barrage, Sangam Barrage, Veligonda, Vamsadhara — with Irrigation Minister and senior Irrigation officials, and directed them to complete all the projects in time.

The officials told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the civil works pertaining to the Nellore Barrage were being completed on time and gates would be installed by March 31. “The project can be launched in April,” they said.

Regarding the Sangam Barrage works, the officials said that civil major works had been completed and material pertaining to the gates had reached the project site and works would be completed by the end of March.

The officials further said there were issues such as loose soil of the Out Tunnel of the Vamsadhara project and that 14,000 cusecs of water had been drained out so far. In another tunnel, there was loose soil of up to 134 metres, they said.

“The Veligonda project is also on the fast track with works getting completed for the Tunnel I head regulator. The works relating to Tunnel II will begin in April and completed in three months. Works relating to Tunnel I will be completed by March and that of Tunnel II by August,” they said.

The Chief Minister was also briefed about the Polavaram project.

Irrigation engineers said that spillway works were going on at a fast pace and works relating to fixing of radial gates and approach channel would be completed by April. A special officer would be appointed to facilitate approvals, they said.

The works pertaining to reach one of the upper coffer dam would be completed by the end of March, reach two by the end of April and the third reach by end of May. The works relating to coffer dam would be completed by the time monsoon sets in, they said.

Vamsadhara project

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the engineers to complete the Vamsadhara project by the end of July. The works relating to the Vamsadhara - Nagavali would be completed by June-end.

The officials told the Chief Minister that the pending works on the Thotapalli Barrage would be completed by June 2022.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed the progress of Tarakarama Theertha Sagar and Mahendra Tanaya projects.

He asked the officials to focus on second priority projects in the north coastal region and also expedite the plans for the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation project, Palnadu water project, Krishna Kolleru Salinity Mitigation Project, and AP State Water Security Development Project.

Minister for Irrigation P. Anil Kumar, Secretary J. Syamala Rao and Engineer-in-Chief Narayana Reddy were present.