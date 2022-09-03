Complete 15,000 houses by Dec., Collector tells officials

He wants officials to have weekly targets

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 03, 2022 23:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has asked the officials concerned to complete the construction of at least 15,000 houses by the end of the year.

In a review meeting with the Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) and officials of the Housing Department here on Saturday, Mr. Rao directed the officials to set a target of completing 15,000 houses by the end of December.

He said officials should ensure that the construction of a certain number of houses was completed every week hereafter and plan accordingly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District housing project director V. Sridevi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
public housing

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app