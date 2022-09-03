Complete 15,000 houses by Dec., Collector tells officials

He wants officials to have weekly targets

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has asked the officials concerned to complete the construction of at least 15,000 houses by the end of the year.

In a review meeting with the Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) and officials of the Housing Department here on Saturday, Mr. Rao directed the officials to set a target of completing 15,000 houses by the end of December.

He said officials should ensure that the construction of a certain number of houses was completed every week hereafter and plan accordingly.

District housing project director V. Sridevi and others were present.