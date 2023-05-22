ADVERTISEMENT

Compilation of photographs on Indian architectural heritage released

May 22, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Director, A.P. State Minorities Welfare, A. Md. Imtiaz, Acharya Nagarjuna University Architecture College Principal E. Srinivasa Reddy and others releasing the photography collection of K.N. Wasif, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Director of Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Welfare, A .Md. Imtiaz, released a collection of photographs titled ‘India’s Architectural Heritage’, by photographer K.N. Wasif.

The photographer, who is settled in Saudi Arabia, captured the photographs of the historic monuments in India through his lens, said Mr. Imtiaz, adding that such photographs would help preserve Indian cultural heritage.

At a programme organised by the Photography Academy of India (PAI) on Sunday, the director, along with Dean Academic Affairs, Acharya Nagarjuna University, E. Srinivas Reddy and PAI founder chairman, G. Narayana Rao, went round the photography exhibition arranged by Mr. Wasif.

Speaking on the occasion, Polavarapu Samskrithika Samithi president G. Narayana Rao said the book was released for the first time in India, in Vijayawada. Mr. Wasif gave a lot of information to the public through his photos of heritage structures in India, said Mr. Imtiaz.

