Competitions begin ahead of NYD 2024

December 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama has launched a series of competitions for students at its Vinayaka Nagar premises, here on Sunday, ahead of National Youth Day, observed annually on January 12 on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

The contests include drawing (for primary students), essay writing cum elocution on ‘Swami Vivekananda and Events from His Life’ (for high school students), ‘Message of Swami Vivekananda to the Youth’ (for intermediate students), and ‘Rebuild India’ (for UG and PG students).

Cash prizes and books will be given to the winners on Jan. 12 by Ashrama’s Secretary Swami Sukrutananda.

Moreover, the Ashrama has announced that the 171st birth anniversary of Sri Sarada Devi will be observed on Jan 3.