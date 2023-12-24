GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Competitions begin ahead of NYD 2024

December 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama has launched a series of competitions for students at its Vinayaka Nagar premises, here on Sunday, ahead of National Youth Day, observed annually on January 12 on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

The contests include drawing (for primary students), essay writing cum elocution on ‘Swami Vivekananda and Events from His Life’ (for high school students), ‘Message of Swami Vivekananda to the Youth’ (for intermediate students), and ‘Rebuild India’ (for UG and PG students).

Cash prizes and books will be given to the winners on Jan. 12 by Ashrama’s Secretary Swami Sukrutananda.

Moreover, the Ashrama has announced that the 171st birth anniversary of Sri Sarada Devi will be observed on Jan 3.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.