Andhra Pradesh

Competitions at GMRIT today

The Hindu Future India Club in association with GMRIT, Rajam, is organising intra-collegiate competitions for the students today. The competition will be held in five categories of paper presentation, quiz, C codes, web experts and creative performances.The chief guest for the event is Sobha Swathi Rani, Chairperson, Zilla Parishad, Vizianagaram district.

Prize distribution

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and prize distribution will be held at 3 p.m. on the same day. The top two teams with maximum overall scores in all five categories will be awarded trophies and medals. All participants will be given certificates of participation. The knowledge partner for the event is Grafx IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

