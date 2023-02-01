Compensation to farmers in NH-71 land acquisition in two months, says Annamayya Collector

February 01, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Annamayya District Collector P.S. Girisha has assured farmers that justice will be done to everyone who lost their land for the NH-71 Madanapalli-Pileru road extension works.

The Collector conducted a face-to-face programme with the farmers who lost their lands for the National Highway in Bodumalluvaripalle village of Piler mandal on Wednesday.

Mr. Girisha said that once the Piler-Madanapalle four-lane NH was completed, the region would witness huge development on all fronts, and that people of Piler mandal should cooperate with the district administration in this regard.

He said that more than 2,000 farmers in Piler had lost their lands to the national highway. He urged the farmers to set aside all their worries as the government was committed to providing them justice. The Collector said he also hailed from an agricultural family.

In the past, while acquiring land for the national highway, the land losers were given compensation according to the agricultural land value. At present, some people were complaining that the compensation was not enough for them. “All the farmers who have lost their lands should take compensation according to the previously determined agricultural land value, and if the compensation is not enough for you, come out with an appeal,” he said.

Efforts would be made to pay compensation to all the victims within two months of submission of the petition, he said. The authorities concerned were advised to complete the land acquisition works for NH-71 Madanapalli-Piler road without any delay.