Compensation released for Nandyal rain victims

Updated - September 28, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Saturday released ₹37.02 lakh as compensation for those who suffered losses in the rains during August 30 and 31, 2023, in Nandyal district.

According to officials, 332 houses in 92 villages of 23 mandals in the district got damaged, while 45 sheep and one cattle died. The district administration will extend a compensation of ₹10,000 to each of the damaged house and also compensate for the loss of cattle and cattle shed. The amount would be deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries directly.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:45 pm IST

