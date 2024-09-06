ADVERTISEMENT

Compensation for crop loss will soon reach flood-hit farmers in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Agriculture Minister

Published - September 06, 2024 06:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he understands the pain inflicted by the deluge as he too hails from a farmer’s family, and adds that the situation is poised to return to normal in a few days

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State president D. Purandeswari examining the loss caused to crops by floods, at Kesarapalli in Krishna district on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the flood-affected farmers at Kesarapalli of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district along with Rajahmundry MP and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and other leaders on September 6 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chouhan assured the farmers, including the tenant farmers, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would duly compensate for the loss of crops at the earliest.

“Mr. Naidu has been leading the relief operations, and the situation is poised to return to normal in a few days,” the Union Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chouhan said he too hailed from a farming family, and therefore he could feel the pain inflicted by the floods. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had left the farmers in dire straits by not paying them insurance under the Fasal Bima Yojana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He later visited an exhibition of photographs that depicted the damage caused by the floods.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, A.P. Ministers K. Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra, BJP MLA Y.S. Choudhary, and Kisan Morcha State president Chigurupati Kumaraswamy were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US