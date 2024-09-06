GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Compensation for crop loss will soon reach flood-hit farmers in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Agriculture Minister

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he understands the pain inflicted by the deluge as he too hails from a farmer’s family, and adds that the situation is poised to return to normal in a few days

Published - September 06, 2024 06:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State president D. Purandeswari examining the loss caused to crops by floods, at Kesarapalli in Krishna district on Friday.

Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State president D. Purandeswari examining the loss caused to crops by floods, at Kesarapalli in Krishna district on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the flood-affected farmers at Kesarapalli of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district along with Rajahmundry MP and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and other leaders on September 6 (Friday).

Mr. Chouhan assured the farmers, including the tenant farmers, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would duly compensate for the loss of crops at the earliest.

“Mr. Naidu has been leading the relief operations, and the situation is poised to return to normal in a few days,” the Union Minister said.

Mr. Chouhan said he too hailed from a farming family, and therefore he could feel the pain inflicted by the floods. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had left the farmers in dire straits by not paying them insurance under the Fasal Bima Yojana.

He later visited an exhibition of photographs that depicted the damage caused by the floods.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, A.P. Ministers K. Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra, BJP MLA Y.S. Choudhary, and Kisan Morcha State president Chigurupati Kumaraswamy were among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Agriculture / flood / rains / state politics

