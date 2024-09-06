Compensation for crop loss will soon reach flood-hit farmers in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Agriculture Minister

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the flood-affected farmers at Kesarapalli of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district along with Rajahmundry MP and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and other leaders on September 6 (Friday).

Mr. Chouhan assured the farmers, including the tenant farmers, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would duly compensate for the loss of crops at the earliest.

“Mr. Naidu has been leading the relief operations, and the situation is poised to return to normal in a few days,” the Union Minister said.

Mr. Chouhan said he too hailed from a farming family, and therefore he could feel the pain inflicted by the floods. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had left the farmers in dire straits by not paying them insurance under the Fasal Bima Yojana.

He later visited an exhibition of photographs that depicted the damage caused by the floods.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, A.P. Ministers K. Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra, BJP MLA Y.S. Choudhary, and Kisan Morcha State president Chigurupati Kumaraswamy were among those present.