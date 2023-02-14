Commuters taken aback by sudden removal of Swarajya Maidan bus shelter in Vijayawada

February 14, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST

Commuters who use the Swarajya Maidan bus shelter on M.G. Road were in for a rude shock on Tuesday morning upon finding its remains.

The bus shelter was removed in haste by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and arrangements were also being made to remove the foot over-bridge (FoB) to pave the way for the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Park coming up right behind the bus shelter in Swarajya Maidan. This has caused inconvenience to the commuters who were forced to wait for buses in the open.

The bus shelter with an off-line bus stop was one of the few properly designed and built bus shelters in the city and every day thousands of citizens who visit the offices of the District Collector, Joint Collector, Commissioner of Police and other government offices, schools and colleges use it.

“I take a bus at this bus stop every day. All of a sudden, it was removed today and now I must wait on the road for a bus even as the temperatures are rising of late. Before removing the bus shelter authorities should have made alternative arrangements,” said R. Srinivas Kumar, a 20-year-old college student.

Another commuter, K. Padma, a resident of Krishnalanka, said, “If the foot over-bridge is taken down, it would be troublesome for us to cross the road. We have to walk to a nearby signal to walk to the other side of the road.”

When contacted, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer M. Prabhakar said that the bus stop and the foot over-bridge needed to be removed to align the landscape of the park.

“We have removed the bus stop and the foot over-bridge will be removed too. The bus shelter area will be made part of the park and the bus shelter and the bridge will be relocated soon,” Mr. Prabhakar said.

According to the officials concerned, an alternative bus shelter will be arranged once the park is inaugurated in April.