ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters raise concerns about damaged roads as Kurnool receives heavy rainfall

Updated - June 07, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 06:20 pm IST - KURNOOL

The already fragile roads, canals and culverts are damaged due to the rain, leading to impassable roads for two-wheelers

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters negotiating a slush-ridden road in Kurnool on Friday.

At present, Kurnool and surrounding villages are grappling with the inconveniences caused by the persistent heavy rainfall last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The already fragile roads, canals and culverts have suffered damage due to the rain, leading to impassable roads for two-wheelers. Even light rainfall can bring traffic to a standstill for long stretches, impacting daily commuters.

Motorists and residents are particularly concerned about the condition of culverts near Santosh Marriage Hall, Nandyal check-post, and Nandikotkur Road, where numerous accidents have occurred in the past. They have also raised concerns regarding the adverse road conditions at the check-posts under bridges near Anand Complex and Ashok Nagar, and near Housing Board Colony on Joharapuram Road.

The motorists term the state of roads ‘unbearable’ and demand urgent measures to identify affected areas and carry out repairs to prevent mishaps. However, the authorities concerned have not yet paid heed to the issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the Kurnool district has experienced rainfall in 16 mandals, with recorded data indicating significant accumulations in various areas. For instance, Halaharvi received 52.4mm, Orvakal 43.0mm, Hola Gunda 42.4mm, Kurnool Urban 20.2mm, Kurnool Rural 13.4mm, Nandavaram 10.8mm, Pedakadubur 8.4mm, Kauthalam 6.4mm, Alur 6.4mm, Gonegandla 5.6mm, and Kallur 4.0mm. Moreover, and Aspari received 3.6mm of rainfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US