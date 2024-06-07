Commuters raise concerns about damaged roads as Kurnool receives heavy rainfall

At present, Kurnool and surrounding villages are grappling with the inconveniences caused by the persistent heavy rainfall last month.

The already fragile roads, canals and culverts have suffered damage due to the rain, leading to impassable roads for two-wheelers. Even light rainfall can bring traffic to a standstill for long stretches, impacting daily commuters.

Motorists and residents are particularly concerned about the condition of culverts near Santosh Marriage Hall, Nandyal check-post, and Nandikotkur Road, where numerous accidents have occurred in the past. They have also raised concerns regarding the adverse road conditions at the check-posts under bridges near Anand Complex and Ashok Nagar, and near Housing Board Colony on Joharapuram Road.

The motorists term the state of roads ‘unbearable’ and demand urgent measures to identify affected areas and carry out repairs to prevent mishaps. However, the authorities concerned have not yet paid heed to the issues.

Meanwhile, the Kurnool district has experienced rainfall in 16 mandals, with recorded data indicating significant accumulations in various areas. For instance, Halaharvi received 52.4mm, Orvakal 43.0mm, Hola Gunda 42.4mm, Kurnool Urban 20.2mm, Kurnool Rural 13.4mm, Nandavaram 10.8mm, Pedakadubur 8.4mm, Kauthalam 6.4mm, Alur 6.4mm, Gonegandla 5.6mm, and Kallur 4.0mm. Moreover, and Aspari received 3.6mm of rainfall.