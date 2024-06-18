Commuters express frustration over RTC officials’ ‘apathy’ at Kuppam depot

The performance of Kuppam Road Transport Corporation (RTC) officials has sparked criticism from the locals, despite a change in the State government. The non-serious handling of commuter issues has left the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, activists, and residents dissatisfied.

Kuppam, the home constituency of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has been adversely affected by the unpredictable bus schedules at the RTC bus stand. The availability of the last buses to various destinations is uncertain and there is a shortage of staff to assist passengers at the control point.

Last year, the Kuppam RTC authorities organised two bus services to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on a monthly basis (every full moon day) from the bus stand premises. However, an old notice board with last year’s date remains at the bus station, causing confusion among commuters. Complaints about the unresponsiveness of Kuppam depot officials and bus crew to passenger concerns are widespread.

Criticism from the people of Kuppam is growing, alleging that the performance of Kuppam RTC officials has not improved despite the change in government. The TDP cadres maintain that while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is making tireless efforts to lead the State towards development, the workstyle of the Kuppam RTC depot officials stands in contrast to Naidu’s goal.

Meanwhile, a Kuppam depot RTC bus traveling from Kuppam through Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) to Vellore in Tamil Nadu faced a technical snag and was halted at the intersection of three roads in the heart of Vellore city on Monday.

This led to heavy traffic congestion and heated arguments between passengers and the crew. Passengers from Kuppam expressed disapproval as residents of Tamil Nadu openly criticised the deplorable condition of buses from the Chief Minister’s constituency. Later, the passengers collaborated with a traffic constable to push the bus forward and rectify the snag temporarily.

