‘Community policing canprevent spread of virus’

VIJAYAWADA

20 May 2020 22:47 IST

Unnecessary movement of people should be checked: ACP

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Central zone, P. Nagaraja Reddy has appealed to colonies and associations’ presidents to take measures to minimise movement of public in their respective areas and keep a vigil on strangers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mr. Reddy held a meeting with the association presidents of Teacher’s Colony, RTC Colony, Vasavi Colony and members of various apartment associations and appealed to them to extend their cooperation.

“Community and friendly policing is the only way to arrest COVID-19. We request the association members and the local youth to arrange patrolling at night to check public movement and entry of strangers. We want to involve the public in regulating traffic, but it is not mandatory,” the ACP said.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to the appeal, residents of Teacher’s Colony arranged barricades at the entrance of the street and youth were doing duties round the clock along with the police.

Gesture to migrants

The ACP also distributed chappals, fruits, masks, energy drink and juices to migrant workers, who were trekking from Chennai, Nellore, Guntur and other places and passing through Vijayawada.

“I saw a few migrant workers tying rubber tubes to their feet to escape the searing heat while walking on the national highway. Many labourers were seen taking a nap under the flyovers, trees and on the dividers along the highway, which moved my heart. I thank Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Additional CP B. Srinivasulu, DCPs and other officers for distributing the material to the workers,” Mr. Nagaraja Reddy said.

Help had been extended to 3,500 migrant workers in the last few days, he said.

“We are arranging meal to the workers and arranging transportation for them. Patamata CI R. Suresh Reddy, Penamaluru CI M. Satyanarayana, Machavaram CI G.V. Vinay Mohan and owners of many showrooms and shops helped me in rendering the service,” the ACP said.