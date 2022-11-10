Community Health Officers told to complete ABHA registration in A.P. by December-end

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 10, 2022 21:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu asked the Community Health Officers (CHOs) concerned to complete Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) registration in the State by the end of December.

At a review meeting with CHOs on Thursday, Mr. Krishna Babu said that so far 70% of the people had ABHA registration and by the end of the year the remaining 30% of the people should be registered.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that CHOs would play a key role in managing the Dr. YSR Village Health Clinics which would come up across the State soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
public health/community medicine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app