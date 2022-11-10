Community Health Officers told to complete ABHA registration in A.P. by December-end

Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu asked the Community Health Officers (CHOs) concerned to complete Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) registration in the State by the end of December.

At a review meeting with CHOs on Thursday, Mr. Krishna Babu said that so far 70% of the people had ABHA registration and by the end of the year the remaining 30% of the people should be registered.

He said that CHOs would play a key role in managing the Dr. YSR Village Health Clinics which would come up across the State soon.