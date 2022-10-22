Community Health Officer recruitment exam to be held on October 26

Tharun Kumar Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 22, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare commissioner J. Nivas, on October 22 (Saturday), said that the department is going to conduct examination for recruitment of Mid-level Health Providers/Community Health Officer (MLHP/CHO) on October 26.

He said that the decision has been taken following the orders of the High Court to resume the recruitment process.

He said that the candidates can download their hall tickets from the Health Department website.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Department has also issued notification for the recruitment of 1,681 B.Sc Nursing graduates as MLHPs in August.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app