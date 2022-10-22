Andhra Pradesh

Community Health Officer recruitment exam to be held on October 26

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare commissioner J. Nivas, on October 22 (Saturday), said that the department is going to conduct examination for recruitment of Mid-level Health Providers/Community Health Officer (MLHP/CHO) on October 26.

He said that the decision has been taken following the orders of the High Court to resume the recruitment process.

He said that the candidates can download their hall tickets from the Health Department website.

The Health Department has also issued notification for the recruitment of 1,681 B.Sc Nursing graduates as MLHPs in August.


