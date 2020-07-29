Community-centric approach keyto tiger conservation, say experts

Tiger conservation is at the heart of ecological balance and a community-centric approach to tiger conservation is the key to unlock an unlimited potential, tiger conservationists and wildlife experts across the country observed at a webinar on Global Tiger Day on Wednesday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest N. Prateep Kumar said: “Tiger is at the top of the food pyramid and is key to protect the rich biodiversity of the forest. In Andhra Pradesh, the tiger population has shown a remarkable increase and over the years, there has been a significant increase in the number of tigers. In the last tiger census done in the year 2018, AP recorded 48 tigers and the number now reached 60. The Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) is the largest in the country with an area spanning 3,727.82 square km spreading across Prakasam, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts.”

Habitat expands

Sharing his exciting experience with tiger conservation in NSTR, Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Rahul Pandey said he started working in NSTR in the year 2012 and initiated several new methods of tracking the tiger, such as face-based monitoring. Training programmes were given to the personnel in grid making and thanks to concerted effort, the tiger habitat was expanding and covers a significant area of Nallamalla and Seshachalam hill ranges.

Surendra Mehra, DIG, National Tiger Conservation Authority, spoke of challenges in tiger conservation and efforts to involve local communities, while Bittu Sahgal, environmental activist, spoke of ‘cocoon conservancy’ as key to community participation.

Imran Siddique, Assistant Director, Conservation Sciences, spoke of expanding core tiger habitats across the country and the need to increase the buffer zone to minimise man-animal conflict.

Actor and UNEP goodwill ambassador Dia Mirza and animal protection activist Amala Akkineni also spoke.