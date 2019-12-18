‘Communication skills key to get a job’

AP State Project Director (SPD) for Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Hari Prasad Kunapareddy has said that about ₹857.43 crore has been sanctioned by the Government of India for AP RUSA between the year 2013-19. Of the sanctioned amount, ₹493.03 crore has been released and ₹252.65 crore spent. The AP RUSA is yet to receive ₹419.13 crore.

Addressing the media at St. Joseph’s College for Women after inspecting the works being done under RUSA in a few colleges in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Mr. Hari Prasad said that communication skills and leadership qualities were the major factors for any student to get a job. The RUSA funds sanctioned were being utilised by universities mostly for collaborating with foreign universities, skill training and infrastructure development, he added.

“Among the 10 universities in the country which RUSA has identified as top-notch universities -- AP has two - Andhra University, Vizag, and Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupathi. The two varsities were identified as Universities of Excellence and were sanctioned ₹100 crore each. So far ₹47 crore has already been sent to the university which is being utilised for collaborations with foreign universities,” said Mr. Hari Prasad said.

Ranking

He also said that in the last few years, Andhra Pradesh was No 2 in the country in the reforms tracker, while Kerala stands No 1. So far a total of 132 institutions and universities were given funds by RUSA.

“Under RUSA, 210 virtual classrooms were set up in 93 colleges, 208 digital classrooms in 93 colleges, solar panels in 52 colleges, 56 government degree colleges have biometric attendance facility, 40 colleges have computer labs, 37 colleges have scientific labs and 39 colleges have E-campus management,” Mr Hari Prasad said.

The SPD appealed to colleges and universities to strengthen their skill development facilities so as to train the students for getting jobs.

Later, he inaugurated computer lab developed at St. Joseph's College with the sanction of RUSA fund of ₹2 crore.