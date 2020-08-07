Communication network to get a leg-up in Hope Island

The State government, in collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), is preparing a draft, proposing to create a robust communication system, health and coastal security infrastructure in the Hope Island near the Kakinada deep sea port.
During a virtual review meeting with the Coast Guard authorities and various district officials on Friday, East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said: "The Union Home Ministry has declared the Hope Island as one of the 14 strategic islands on the East Coast in the arena of coastal security."
Recently, the officials from the telecommunication, forest, police, fisheries and revenue departments conducted the field visit to the Hope Island, documenting the details on geography and other security aspects.
Report soon
“A report on developing a robust telecommunication system, helipad, deployment of punts, infrastructure such as power supply, medical facilities and rehabilitation mechanism in the island will soon be submitted to the Union Home Ministry. The officials concerned will also carry out a feasibility study on developing the proposed facilities,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.
The officials were told to prepare a report on the list of facilities to be provided in the Hope Island.
